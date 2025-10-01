Federal agents briefly detain person tied to West Side crash, police say

The Brief Federal agents briefly detained, then released, an individual following a crash Monday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side. A 49-year-old woman was injured when her vehicle was struck at Congress Parkway and California Avenue; she was hospitalized in good condition. The other driver fled the scene, and police said they did not assist federal authorities with immigration enforcement.



Federal agents briefly detained a person following a crash Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side, but they were later released, according to police.

What we know:

The collision happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Congress Parkway.

Chicago police said a white vehicle traveling east on Congress struck a black vehicle driven by a 49-year-old woman heading north on California Avenue.

The woman suffered injuries to her shoulder, neck and hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The driver of the white vehicle fled the scene, police said. No citations were issued.

Chicago police said they were notified that federal agents had detained someone possibly connected to the crash. The person was released on scene after further investigation.

Police emphasized they did not "coordinate or assist federal authorities with immigration enforcement."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.