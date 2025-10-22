Federal agents detain, later release Chicago alderman’s staff in Little Village

The Brief Chicago Ald. Michael Rodriguez said federal agents detained two of his staff members on Wednesday, who are both U.S. citizens. He added that multiple other individuals were detained in the Little Village neighborhood. It was unclear exactly what the circumstances were that led to the detentions.



A Chicago alderman said federal immigration agents detained multiple people in Little Village on Wednesday, including U.S. citizens and two of his staff members.

What we know:

Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd Ward) said the agents detained two members of his staff, Jacqueline Lopez and Elianne Bahena, the alderman’s chief of staff who also serves as an elected police commissioner.

Both staff members are U.S. citizens, Rodriguez said.

"All residents have the right to peacefully observe ICE/CBP activity. The federal government continues to claim that those who exercise their rights are breaking the law – these claims have been repeatedly proven as false," Rodriguez said in a statement.

The alderman added that the agents were "operating lawlessly, demonstrating utter disregard for our constitutional rights."

According to community members, a total of eight people were taken into ICE custody.

Detainees Released:

By Wednesday evening, city officials confirmed that Lopez, Bahena, and others detained during the incident were released from ICE custody after seven hours.

"They were doing nothing more than exercising their rights and those rights were violated for absolutely no reason whatsoever. An attack on one is an attack on all and that is exactly why were are here," said Alexander Perez with the Chicago Police District Council, during a press conference.

Rodriguez and the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability had both called for the immediate release of the alderman’s staff before their release was confirmed.

What's next:

It remains unclear what led to the detentions or the nature of the federal agents’ operation in Little Village.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.