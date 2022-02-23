Expand / Collapse search
Federal agents raid Chicago COVID-19 testing lab

By
Published 
Norwood Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago COVID-19 testing lab raided by feds

Federal agents and Chicago police officers raided a COVID-19 testing site and neighboring business Wednesday morning in Norwood Park.

CHICAGO - Federal agents were on scene at a COVID-19 testing center on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

Lab Elite Laboratory is located at 5824 N. Northwest Hwy in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood.

According to the business' website, it specializes in "coronavirus and toxicology testing."

One neighbor said there were at least 35 FBI agents and Chicago police officers surrounding the business.

Officers were seen going in and out of the testing center starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When agents first arrived, the business was evacuated as well as a construction company next door.

Some neighbors say agents have been removing boxes of documents.

The business says it offers rapid testing in 10 minutes, but what led federal authorities to raid the company is still unknown.

The FBI released a statement saying, in part, that they were conducting "court authorized law enforcement activity."