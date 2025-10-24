Federal agents targeted during violent ICE raids across Chicago, officials say

The Brief Operation Midway Blitz led to at least nine arrests Wednesday, Oct. 22, in what DHS calls one of its most violent days. Agents say suspects rammed vehicles, made threats, and fled scenes during enforcement actions in multiple neighborhoods. City leaders plan to respond Friday, with Mayor Brandon Johnson and Sen. Dick Durbin speaking out against recent ICE activity.



Federal immigration officials are revealing new details about several raids that took place across Chicago this week.

What we know:

The enforcement activities are part of Operation Midway Blitz, which launched across the city in early September and remains underway.

Now, officials with the Department of Homeland Security are sharing what unfolded Wednesday, Oct. 22, during the arrests of at least nine people. They say federal agents were targeted in what they are calling "one of its most violent days" since beginning the operation.

Near 24th Street and Ogden Avenue, immigration officials say a Latin Kings gang member followed agents in his car and tried to ram them head-on, but instead, struck a bystander's car.

The same day, according to the DHS, officials were at a laundromat when a woman claimed she was putting out a hit on Chief Border Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.

In other instances, they say people boxed in federal vehicles, fled on foot, and refused to obey commands.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin released the following statement:

"While conducting immigration enforcement operations in Cicero and Glendale Heights, agitators stalked law enforcement, rammed vehicles, fled scenes, injured agents, and caused multiple accidents across town—putting law enforcement and the public in danger. Despite the violence, CBP arrested 3 illegal aliens who were breaking our nation’s immigration laws. Six citizens were arrested for impeding and threatening to kill agents.

"Our officers are facing a surge in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members. Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. CBP and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

What's next:

On Friday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Johnson is set to join 12th Ward Ald. Julia Ramirez to distribute "ICE Free Zone" signs in Brighton Park, and later in the day, Sen. Dick Durbin plans to speak out against recent immigration enforcement activity in Little Village.