Federal charges filed against 4 suspected of several carjackings, armed robberies across Chicago in 2022

Federal charges have been filed against four people suspected of committing nearly a dozen carjackings and armed robberies in Chicago over two days last fall.

The four are charged with a carjacking on Sept. 28 in West Town and the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Irving Park on Sept. 29, using a stolen car for their getaway, according to court records.

Prosecutors say the suspects — Damandre Henley, Dwight Hansberry, Tyler Oates-Nelson, Davario McDowell — are likely involved in a series of other carjackings and armed robberies those two days.

"The FBI believes it is the same group of offenders, based on descriptions provided by the victims … timing of the offenses, vehicles utilized, review of surveillance video, review of bodyworn camera footage and recovery of multiple items of evidence," an FBI agent stated in an affidavit for a search warrant in the case.

In an indictment unsealed Monday, the four are accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in the 800 block of West Erie Street on Sept. 28. The next day, they pulled up to a 7-Eleven in the 2900 block of West Montrose Avenue and pulled a gun on the clerk working there, stealing liquor and cigarettes and grabbing cash from the register, according to the charges.

They hit the clerk in the head before fleeing, according to court records.

Prosecutors said three guns were seized in the case as well as $560 in cash.