Federal employee stops man with knife at revolving door at Dirksen Federal Building

A man holding a knife was stopped from entering the Dirksen Federal Building after a judicial worker stuck their foot in a revolving door to stop him from getting in earlier this month.

At about 1:46 p.m. on May 3, two federal judicial employees of the Dirksen Federal Building, as well as a civilian, were standing and having a conversation on the sidewalk outside the building, within a few feet of a revolving-door entrance to the building.

At approximately 1:47 p.m., as the three victims were speaking, Delaney approached on foot before stopping a few feet away from them, prosecutors said.

FROM FEDERAL COMPLAINT

One of the federal judicial employees gestured to Delaney in a manner of inviting him to enter the building ahead of them, but Delaney did not move.

The second federal employee then entered the building through the revolving door, prosecutors said. Then as the other employee moved forward to enter the building, Delaney allegedly pulled out a long knife and held it in his left hand.

As he held the knife, Delaney was within a few feet of one of the employees, who was then attempting to enter the revolving door.

As the employee proceeded through the revolving door, they looked back over their shoulder at Delaney multiple times.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When the employee was inside the building, they used their foot to prevent the door from revolving further so that Delaney could not enter the building, prosecutors said.

The employee also alerted court security officers about a man with a knife.

Around the same time, Delaney allegedly raised the knife to shoulder level for about two seconds, before letting it drop back down to his side.

Court Security Officers then ordered Delaney to drop the knife, which he did, prosecutors said.

Officers took possession of the knife and took Delaney into custody.