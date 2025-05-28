Federal funding cuts force Englewood nonprofit to lay off outreach workers

The Brief Federal funding cuts led to the cancellation of a grant for Think Outside Da Block, an Englewood nonprofit focused on violence prevention and community outreach. The organization laid off more than half its outreach team, raising concerns about increased summer violence without their presence. Community members can support by volunteering, donating, or attending events — including a karaoke fundraiser this Friday at 6 p.m. near Ashland and Marquette.



A nonprofit in Englewood dedicated to building peaceful communities is feeling the effects of federal budget cuts.

What we know:

Think Outside Da Block, part of a coalition that received federal funding for outreach efforts, was notified last month that one of its grants had been canceled.

The nonprofit was founded nearly 10 years ago by Pha'tal Perkins, who works to show community members that there’s a future beyond their own block.

Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, which secured the grant funding, said the Department of Justice cut $3.7 million from three nonprofits in its coalition — including Think Outside Da Block.

The organization’s executive director has appealed the decision. In the meantime, Perkins said the impact is already being felt.

"Unfortunately, we received some funding cuts and I had to lay off more than half of my outreach team. Any time we have an uptick in violence, these individuals have been there to, you know, help with the relationships and the influence and kind of deter some of this violence. Without them being present, who knows what this summer is going to look like," Perkins said.

What you can do:

You can help by volunteering, donating or attending the organization’s events.

This Friday, the nonprofit is hosting a karaoke event at 6 p.m. near Ashland Avenue and Marquette Road.