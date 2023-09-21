Federal help coming to Illinois to combat mental illness

Federal help is coming to the state of Illinois to combat mental illness.

There is now $130 million in grant money available across the U.S. for community-based mental health and substance abuse.

Illinois is set to receive $8 million of that money.

The funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand certified community behavioral health clinics across the country.

The Biden-Harris Administration says it's an ongoing effort to tackle the country’s mental health crisis and beat the opioid epidemic.

The federal announcement was made at the Chicago-based Thresholds Center for Mental Health and Well-Being.

The organizations in Illinois will receive up to one million per year for four years.