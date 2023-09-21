Federal help coming to Illinois to combat mental illness
CHICAGO - Federal help is coming to the state of Illinois to combat mental illness.
There is now $130 million in grant money available across the U.S. for community-based mental health and substance abuse.
Illinois is set to receive $8 million of that money.
The funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand certified community behavioral health clinics across the country.
The Biden-Harris Administration says it's an ongoing effort to tackle the country’s mental health crisis and beat the opioid epidemic.
The federal announcement was made at the Chicago-based Thresholds Center for Mental Health and Well-Being.
The organizations in Illinois will receive up to one million per year for four years.