Federal inmate charged with threatening U.S. probation officer in Chicago

A former Riverdale man is accused of sending a threatening letter to a U.S. Probation officer in Chicago.

Glenn Bowden, 62, has been charged with one count of mailing a threatening communication, one count of obstructing an official proceeding, and one count of willfully making false statements to the FBI.

According to the indictment, Bowden sent the threatening letter while behind bars on May 19, 2023. The officer had conducted a presentence investigation of Bowden before his sentencing on federal robbery charges in 2022. Bowden was sentenced to over nine years in prison for the robbery case.

Additionally, the obstruction charge stems from Bowden allegedly authoring a letter from his prison chaplain, advocating for his release from prison.

The false statements charge pertains to alleged false statements provided by Bowden to the FBI during its investigation into the letters. Bowden allegedly falsely claimed that he did not type or send the letter to the probation officer and that he knew nothing about the Chaplain’s letter or who wrote it.

Bowden is due in court on April 4.