Federal investigators ask city for vaccination records tied to Loretto Hospital

Federal investigators have reportedly asked the city for records of vaccinations tied to Loretto Hospital.

Agents are interested in vaccinations that took place at Valley Kingdom Ministries International Church in Oak Forest.

A federal subpoena obtained by the Sun-Times alleges Loretto gave shots designated for the Austin community to more than 200 members of that church.

The church is affiliated with the hospital's Chief Executive George Miller.