FedEx truck crash snarls traffic on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - A FedEx truck flipped over on the inbound Kennedy Expressway Wednesday morning spilling packages across the highway's lanes and stalling traffic for miles.
The southbound lanes of the Kennedy are currently closed near Division Street as crews clean the roadway.
Police said the truck may have been speeding prior to the crash.
The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Major delays are expected.
This story is developing.