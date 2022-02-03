Feds charge Dolton man with straw purchasing 27 guns in Chicago suburbs

A 34-year-old Dolton man faces federal charges after allegedly buying 27 handguns under his own name, but then giving them to another person.

Matthew Jamaal Johnson was charged with 12 counts of making false statements, with each charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to a federal indictment.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday and pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in a Chicago federal court.

In 2020 and 2021, Johnson allegedly bought the guns from licensed firearm dealers in Oak Forest, Mokena, Hodgkins and Lansing, the indictment states.

The indictment doesn’t state for whom he purchased the guns, or if they were used in any other crimes.

"Straw purchasers put guns in the wrong hands," said U.S. Attorney Lausch. "Our office will continue to use federal laws to prosecute straw purchasers and hold them accountable for trafficking illegally purchased firearms."

A detention hearing for Johnson is scheduled for Feb. 8.