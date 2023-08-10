Feds not tickled by drugs stashed in Elmo vitamin containers

Border Protection agents in Cincinnati recently stopped a shipment of Elmo children's vitamin containers with over 50 pounds of THC stashed inside.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chicago Field Office, which is responsible for CBP operations throughout the Midwest, said drug smugglers use the likeness of the Elmo vitamin bottles to ship their product.

This specific shipment came from Canada, according to the Chicago Field Office.

In all, more than 50 pounds of THC gummies were seized.

No additional details were released.