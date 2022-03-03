Felon charged in deadly Maywood expressway shooting

article

A 30-year-old Berwyn man has been charged in a deadly armed carjacking that occurred in December 2021, police said.

According to Illinois State Police, Alexander Yracheta, 30, is facing charges as an armed habitual criminal, charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police said on Dec. 13, 2021, an expressway shooting on I-290 westbound near 9th Avenue in Maywood occurred.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The front seat passenger of the vehicle was shot by a back-seat passenger, later identified as Alexander Yracheta, police said. The driver of the vehicle got out of the car and onto the Expressway, called 911, and drove to the Maywood Police Department, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Maywood Police Department responded to the area, took Yracheta into custody without incident, and recovered a firearm from him.

Officials lead an investigation that lead to the indictment of Yracheta.

On Feb. 24, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office approved charges for Yracheta.

Yracheta is being held at the Illinois Department of Corrections, police said.

Advertisement

There is no further information available at this time.