Felon gets 8 years in prison for drug, gun possession in Cook County

A Cook County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun and narcotics in west suburban Bellwood.

Quincy J. Arnold, 49, pleaded guilty last year to federal firearm and drug charges after officers discovered a semiautomatic handgun and baggies of cocaine and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop in October.

Bellwood police officers pulled Arnold's vehicle over on Oct. 17 for a traffic violation near a mall parking lot, according to federal prosecutors.

While searching his vehicle, officers found a loaded gun under the floor mat of the driver's seat, within reaching distance of Arnold, prosecutors said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

They also discovered more than 360 baggies of cocaine and heroin that were packaged for sale.

In a plea agreement, Arnold admitted he intended to distribute the drugs to other people, prosecutors said.

Arnold had previously been convicted of multiple felonies and wasn't allowed to possess a firearm.