Felony charges filed after fight sparked by derogatory remarks at suburban McDonald's: police

Two males are facing felony charges after making derogatory remarks about a woman’s sexual orientation and injuring her in a fight at a Carpentersville McDonald’s, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened Tuesday, May 13, at the McDonald’s at 1660 S. Kennedy Drive.

According to Carpentersville police, an altercation began when the two suspects made derogatory comments about the woman’s sexual orientation as they passed by her.

The confrontation escalated into a physical fight involving all three individuals, police said. The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

She has since been released, authorities said.

Charges Filed :

Following an investigation with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, multiple felony charges were filed against the two males.

One is a juvenile, and the other is an adult. Their names have not been released.

Police said the juvenile turned himself in on May 16, and the adult was arrested on May 17.

Both face several charges, including aggravated battery causing bodily harm, a Class 3 felony.

What they're saying:

"This incident underscores the importance of addressing violence and discrimination within our community. The Carpentersville Police Department remains committed to ensuring public safety and promoting respect for all individuals," the department said in a statement.