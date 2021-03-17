FEMA to reimburse for COVID-19 funeral expenses

FEMA says it will be providing assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.

"Our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters," FEMA said. "We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus."

FEMA will begin implementing COVID-19 funeral assistance in April.

Additional guidance is still being finalized and will be released to potential applicants and community partners as soon as possible.

Who is eligible?

FEMA says in order to be eligible for assistance, the death must have occurred in the U.S., including the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

Additionally, the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

Though the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses, there is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.

How to apply

FEMA will begin accepting applications in April. FEMA encourages those who had COVID-19 funeral expenses to keep and gather documentation.

Types of documentation include:

An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.

How are Funds Received

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail or funds by direct deposit.

For more information, go to fema.gov.