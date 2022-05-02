Female body pulled out of Lake Michigan near Foster Beach

A body was pulled out of Lake Michigan Monday afternoon near Foster Beach on the North Side.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person in the water near the 5500 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said.

Firefighters pulled out a female, whose age wasn’t known, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Area Three detectives are investigating.