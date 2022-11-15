Illinois bill would create new felony for unlawful selling of fentanyl

Illinois leaders are taking up the battle against opioids.

They unveiled new legislation Tuesday to combat the crisis and illegal sales of fentanyl.

The legislation targets the people who prey on those with drug addictions, saying they're poisoning the community.

"This epidemic grows more serious each year," said State Sen. Sally Turner (R-44th). "No longer is this just something that happens in a far away land, it's happening everywhere. It's taking place in cities, down to our rural communities and is killing our families."

The bill would create a new felony for the unlawful selling of the drug in any form.