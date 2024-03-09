Fernwood shooting: Man gunned down on sidewalk, in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after being gunned down on a sidewalk in broad daylight on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened at 2:48 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of W. 105th Place, in the Fernwood neighborhood.

A 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was approached by a suspect who pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at him, according to Chicago police.

The victim was hit in the left flank and taken to Roseland Hospital He's reportedly in critical condition.

Details on the suspect have not been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.