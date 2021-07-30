Festival-goers head to Grant Park for second day of Lollapalooza amid increase in COVID cases

Tens of thousands of people flooded Grant Park Friday for day two of Lollapalooza.

The energy in the air was palpable once again.

There was a non-stop rush of people making their way in through the Michigan Avenue entrance on the second day of the four day festival.

Some of the big names Friday include Marshmello and Tyler, The Creator.

A number of people were back for the second day, and most festival-goers felt things went smoothly Thursday in terms of the entry process, which is different this year because of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Lollapalooza reported that more than 90-percent of people showed proof of vaccination as they made their way into the festival, and eight-percent brought proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

You must have a printed copy of either one of them to enter.

The Chicago Department of Public Health responded saying that it was pleased to see Lollapalooza's first day numbers and asked festival-goers to keep it up through the weekend.

Lollapalooza says 600 people showed up without paperwork. If that happens, those people are turned away.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Illinois, people in attendance who are vaccinated still have mixed feelings about their safety from the virus.

"I'm a little worried, honestly. But you know, I can just pop on a mask. I brought one too, so if I feel unsafe I'm just gonna put my mask on," said festival-goer Taylor Lattimore.

"I got both of my vaccines in April, and I don't feel too nervous about being at Lolla right not because I think a lot of people who aren't vaccinated are respecting the mask policy, which I feel really good about," said another festival-goer, Aidan Lawrence.

The city's department of public health tweeted Friday telling event-goers what to do if they bought tickets and end up testing positive for COVID-19.

You can request a refund by emailing info@lollapalooza.com with your order number and specific ticket information.