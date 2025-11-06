Fewer flights, longer lines: Shutdown snarls travel at Chicago airports

The Brief The FAA has ordered a 10% reduction in flights at 40 major U.S. airports — including O’Hare and Midway — to maintain safety amid a shortage of TSA agents and air traffic controllers caused by the ongoing government shutdown. Travelers are already facing long security lines and flight delays at O’Hare, with major airlines canceling flights and alerting passengers as the situation strains the aviation system. TSA agents and air traffic controllers have been working without pay for over a month, prompting traveler sympathy and concern as the busy holiday travel season approaches.



Flight restrictions begin Friday to ease the strain on the system, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Already, there were multiple delays at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Travelers say they are watching for texts and emails from their airlines.

What we know:

Joseph Landes travels a lot. He said he wasn’t worried about flying safely. But he has empathy for the employees.

He said," I definitely feel for people out of work. I hope they can get this resolved so they can get back to work, make sure families are fed."

There was a long line to make it through security at O’Hare International on Thursday. The government shutdown has caused a shortage of TSA agents and Air Traffic Controllers.

To maintain safety, the FAA ordered a temporary 10% reduction in flights at 40 high-traffic airports across the country, including O’Hare and Midway. Major carriers like United, American and Delta Air Lines are canceling flights and alerting passengers.

Brittany Tate is flying to New Jersey. She said she plans to give TSA agents gift cards but, "I am going to limit flying if this is a poor experience. So we’ll put our bets on the table and see where it lands."

TSA agents and Air Traffic Controllers have been working without pay for more than a month. The FAA says pilots reported a strain on the system. This past weekend, there were more than 2,700 flight delays.

And the busy holiday travel season is approaching. Someone is making a list of who’s naughty and nice.

Santa Corky is a social media influencer from Washington. He said, "I’m making the list, it depends on how they go. Let’s get them guys paid OK?"