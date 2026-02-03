Chicago Bulls acquire Jaden Ivey in 3 team trade involving Detroit & Minnesota | Reports

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly acquired a young guard as part of a three-team trade that could set up ripple effects in the NBA this season and for years to come.

What we know:

The Bulls reportedly made their second trade in four days, acquiring two guards. The prize of the trade for the Bulls is Jaden Ivey, a 23-year-old guard who was the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Purdue.

ESPN was the first to report the trade.

Ivey comes from Detroit, who acquired Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric from the Bulls. Huerter has been a shooter off the bench for the Bulls, while Saric was the player Chicago acquired in a three-team trade with Cleveland and Sacramento Saturday night.

The Bulls also acquired veteran point guard Mike Conley, adding an experienced voice to a young Bulls team that's been focused on development.

Minnesota sent a protected 2026 first-round pick to Detroit as part of shedding Conley's contract.

Ivey has started 166 games in his NBA career. His last two seasons have been limited due to injury, but he was averaging 17.6 points per game before an injury limited him to 30 games played. In his NBA career, Ivey has averaged 14.9 points per game, 4.0 assists per game and has shot 35.4 percent on 3-point shots.

Back in October 2025, Ivey underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to address right knee discomfort. That kept him out for at least a month.

On New Year's Day in 2025, Ivey suffered a broken left fibula against the Orlando Magic. He underwent surgery for this injury and missed the remainder of the season.

Ivey fell out of the Pistons' starting line-up as Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert took over most of the minutes Ivey had been playing before his injuries. In Chicago, Ivey will have a fresh start as the Bulls are taking a flier on a young guard who can score and distribute the basketball at a high level.

Full Trade Details

Pistons: Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric. Detroit also has a protected 2026 first-round pick swap with the Timberwolves

Bulls: Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley

Timberwolves: Clear $10.7 million from Conley's contract

What's next:

The Timberwolves will be the team to watch.

In shedding over $10 million from Conley's contract, Minnesota might be in the running to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

In recent weeks, Antetokounmpo has been open with the Bucks about moving him to a team that's in contention as Milwaukee tries to find its footing. The Athletic is reporting Minnesota will be a team that aggressively pursues Antetokounmpo in the coming days. Now, with the Conley making Minnesota more flexible financially, the Timberwolves could make a move that could shock the NBA.

Last year, it was the Lakers trading Anthony Davis to Dallas for Luka Doncic. Minnesota acquiring Antetokounmpo would give MVP-level firepower to a team that has an open contending window.

For the Bulls, we still await to see if they'll move guard Coby White and center Nikola Vucevic before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.