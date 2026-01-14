Illinois sees fewer in-person sports bets since start of new tax, data shows

The Brief Illinois saw fewer in-person sports bets statewide since the implementation of a new tax, per new state data. An advocacy group for sports betting companies argued that the data is evidence that customers are turning away from legal avenues due to higher fees. Still, the amount of money wagered was up year-over-year, although the state added a sportsbook last year.



The number of legal in-person sports bets across Illinois has decreased since the implementation of a new state tax.

By the numbers:

In-person bets on professional and college sports at sportsbooks in both September and October of 2025 were down about 15% compared to September and October of 2024, according to data from the Illinois Gaming Board.

State lawmakers approved the new tax last year, and it went into effect on Sept. 1.

There were about 5.4 million fewer bets on professional and college sports in October of 2025 compared to October of 2024, as an example.

At the same time, the total amount of money placed on sports bets did increase during that same period across the state, although Illinois added one sportsbook between 2024 and 2025. Bet365 launched its sportsbook at the Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort in downstate Carterville last year.

The Sports Betting Alliance, an advocacy group that represents multiple sports betting companies, argued the new data is evidence that bettors are turning away from legal avenues to place their wagers.

"The IGB’s recent data illustrates more alarming evidence that tax hikes are creating a lose-lose situation for fans, where they’re either being forced to pay higher fees or left to abandon the legal sports betting market," the Sports Betting Alliance said in a statement. "This a warning sign, and with Chicago city leaders lumping even higher taxes on fans, Illinois lawmakers are putting at risk the very sturdy regulated market they’ve built since legalization."

That warning to Chicago city leaders was a reference to the city’s new 10.25% tax on sports betting, which the City Council approved last month in its 2026 budget. The Sports Betting Alliance sued the city, challenging its authority to implement such a tax.

Republican state lawmakers were also critical of the new state tax passed by the Democratic majority.

"The regressive, per-bet tax implemented last year punishes low-wage gamers and is not a sound investment in our state," said State Senate Minority Leader John Curran (R-Downers Grove), in a statement. "Instead, it pushes gamers to unregulated, online prediction markets that do not directly contribute to our taxbase and makes our state less attractive for future investment by the legal, regulated gaming industry. This is just another example of tax increases at targeted industries that make Illinois a less attractive state for broad economic investment."