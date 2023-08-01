Field Museum shows sneak peek of latest exhibition featuring 'punk rock paleontologist'

The Field Museum was rocking out Tuesday, as it showed a sneak peek of its latest exhibition featuring the "punk rock paleontologist" Jingmai O’Connor.

She is the subject of the museum’s second installment of the Changing Face of Science exhibition. This series highlights women and scientists of color, breaking barriers in their field.

O'Connor is the field’s dinosaur curator.

She says she hopes this series will give insight into her identity beyond her research.

The exhibition opens on Aug. 4.