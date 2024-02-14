Fiery crash in Franklin Park: 2 young girls killed, multiple others injured

A fiery crash in Franklin Park left two young people dead and multiple others injured.

On Wednesday night, a vigil was held for the victims.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Two people – both 18-year-old girls – were in a car heading northbound on Manneheim when it went into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle.

The girls' car burst into flames and they died at the scene, according to Franklin Park fire.

The other car involved in the crash also caught fire and bystanders helped the victims escape the flames.

One of the victims has been identified by family as Evelyn Martinez. The other victim is still unidentified, but attendees at the vigil held for both victims said they were friends and high school seniors.

Friends and family gathered Wednesday night on the bridge to share memories of the two young lives lost.

Franklin Park police are still investigating the cause of the crash.