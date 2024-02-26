Man injured in fiery crash on Kennedy Expressway exit ramp in West Loop

A man was injured after crashing into a bridge railing while exiting the Kennedy Expressway in West Loop Monday morning.

Police say a 23-year-old man was driving southbound on an exit ramp in the 700 block of West Washington Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle.

The driver got out of his car before it was engulfed in flames. He fractured his left leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The impact caused parts of the vehicle to strike a CPD squad car causing minor damage. No one else was hurt or injured.