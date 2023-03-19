Fiery crash leaves 2 dead in Will County

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Will County Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to Wilmington Road and Route 45 around 8:25 a.m. for a three-car crash.

One of the vehicles caught on fire a result of the crash.

Two people were pronounced dead on scene. Two other people were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

There is no additional information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.