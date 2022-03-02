Fiery rollover crash kills woman, injures man in Waukegan

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a fiery rollover crash Tuesday in north suburban Waukegan.

Police responded to a two-car crash around 2:45 p.m. at the corner of Belvidere and River roads and found one vehicle on its roof and on fire.

Major Crash Unit investigators from the Waukegan Police Department said a gray Honda SUV was driving on River Road across Belvidere Road when it was struck by an Infiniti sedan traveling eastbound on Belvidere Road, police said.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was identified as a woman in her 20s from Waukegan.

Her full identity will be released following the notification of family members and an autopsy report from the Lake County Coroner’s Office, police said.

The driver of the Infiniti, who is a Waukegan man in his 20s, suffered a serious leg injury in the crash and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

He is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Waukegan police at (847) 599-2630.