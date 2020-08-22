Expand / Collapse search

Fifth Third Bank robbed in Lincoln Park

Published 
Lincoln Park
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery Aug. 21, 2020, at the Fifth Third Bank at 2401 N. Halsted St. | FBI

CHICAGO - A man robbed a bank Friday in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The hold-up happened about 3:20 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank at 2401 N. Halsted St., according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as a “taller” man with an average build, according to the FBI. It was unclear whether he used a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.

