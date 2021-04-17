Fire at Lifetime Fitness in Orland Park causes damage, forces temporary closure

A fire started at the Lifetime Fitness in Orland Park on Friday night.

The Orland Fire District responded to 16333 LaGrange Road at 7:18 p.m. for an automatic fire alarm.

Evacuation was already in progress when fire crews arrived. They entered the building to investigate the source of the alarm.

Crews found smoke in the rear of the building near the men and women's locker room, fire officials said.

They then began to pull ceiling in the locker rooms and found active fire burning above the drop ceiling.

The fire was extinguished.

Fire officials said the fire had been burning in the void space between the drop ceiling and the second floor, which is above the sprinklers and smoke detectors.

An air handling smoke detector activated to alert the fire department that there was smoke in the building.

The cause of the fire was a result of lint build up from dryers that had spread up into the ceiling space.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the business will be closed until repairs are made.

