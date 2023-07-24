Fire at Naperville apartment complex causes $50K in damages

A fire at an apartment building in Naperville caused $50,000 worth of damage Sunday night.

At about 9:24 p.m., Naperville firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story, wood-framed, multifamily apartment building in the 1500 block of Country Lakes Drive.

No smoke or fire could be seen from the exterior, however, firefighters found a kitchen on fire in the first-floor unit of the building.

Multiple residents were assisted out of the complex.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and there were no injuries to any firefighters.

Damages to the home are estimated at $50,000. The unit where the fire occurred was deemed uninhabitable, however, the rest of the building was able to be reoccupied, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department investigation team.