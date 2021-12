A fire blazed through a building just south of Midway Airport Wednesday morning.

The building fire has caused power outages in the 6550 block of Lavergne Avenue in Bedford Park.

SKY FOX flew over the building around 6:45 a.m., where Lavergne from 65th and 67th streets were closed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

