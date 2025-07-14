Fire in Blue Island sends 1 to hospital, cause under investigation

The Brief A fire early Monday in Blue Island damaged a home, nearby residence, and business; one person was hospitalized with burn injuries. Two firefighters were treated for heat-related symptoms; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fire that broke out early Monday in Blue Island sent one person to the hospital and damaged multiple buildings, officials said.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. at a residence in the 2000 block of Vermont Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire conditions at the home, with flames spreading to a nearby residence and business, according to city officials.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the home and neighboring properties.

One person suffered burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. Two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat-related symptoms but did not require further care.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.