Fire in Blue Island sends 1 to hospital, cause under investigation
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - A fire that broke out early Monday in Blue Island sent one person to the hospital and damaged multiple buildings, officials said.
What we know:
The fire was reported around 4 a.m. at a residence in the 2000 block of Vermont Street.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire conditions at the home, with flames spreading to a nearby residence and business, according to city officials.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the home and neighboring properties.
One person suffered burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. Two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat-related symptoms but did not require further care.
What's next:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.