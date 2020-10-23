Fire breaks out at Chatham Home Depot

article

No one was injured in a fire Thursday night at a Home Depot store in Chatham on the South Side.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. at the store, 200 W. 87th St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire, which damaged the store’s stock, was brought under control by sprinklers and was put out by 11:30 p.m., fire officials said.

A ventilation truck was brought in to clear heavy smoke out of the store, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.