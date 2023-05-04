Fire breaks out in wood shop at Glenbrook South High School

A fire broke out in the wood shop at a suburban school Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a fire was detected in the wood shop at Glenbrook South High School and the alarm was activated.

All students and staff members evacuated the building safely and there were no reports of injuries, the school said.

The fire department arrived at the scene and determined that staff members and students should not reenter the school.

Traffic in and out of the high school campus is restricted.

All home athletic games scheduled to start before 6 p.m. have been canceled. The band concert scheduled for Thursday evening has also been canceled.