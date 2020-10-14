Fire displaces residents in West Humboldt Park

A fire displaced multiple people Tuesday night in West Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The blaze broke out about 11:30 p.m. on the back porch of an apartment building in the 1300 block of North Kildare Avenue, according to Chicago police.

No injuries were reported, police said. Four men, four women and a dog were displaced.

Police said the fire is being investigated as a possible arson, but Chicago Fire Department officials said it did not appear to be suspicious and may have been started by an open flame on the porch during a celebration.