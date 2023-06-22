Fire erupts at Naperville school, causes $15K worth of damage

A fire erupted at a school in Naperville Thursday afternoon, which caused $15,000 worth of damage.

At 12:09 p.m., Naperville's Public Safety Answering Point received a call from an administrator saying that smoke was filling the cafeteria in a school located in the 800 block of North Mill Street.

At the time of the call, 800 students were in attendance at the school. Officials said all faculty and students were able to evacuate the school prior to the fire department's arrival.

At 12:14 p.m., fire officials arrived and located a small fire on the roof. The fire was quickly put out with the use of a fire extinguisher.

The fire department remained on scene for another 15 minutes to ensure there were no hot spots.

According to fire officials, maintenance personnel were performing work with a torch and unintentionally ignited nearby combustibles. The fire damage was confined to the HVAC unit and no injuries were reported.

The building was deemed to be habitable, however, the blaze is estimated to have caused $15,000 in damages.