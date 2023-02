The Haley Mansion in Joliet caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.

The venue is located at 17 S. Center St.

Crews were on the scene around 4:45 p.m.

Joliet Fire asked for residents to avoid the area of Marion Street and Raynor Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.