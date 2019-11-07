Fire extinguished at Near West Side recycling center; no one injured

No one was injured Thursday after a fire broke out at a recycling center in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor on the Near West Side.

Firefighters were called about 12:55 p.m. to a building owned by Republic Services in the 1800 block of West Carroll Avenue, according to department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The fire was put out at 1:46 p.m., Merritt said. He could not comment on the extent of the damage.

Photos posted to social media showed large plums of smoke rising from the block.