A fire was extinguished Friday night at a home in South Lawndale on the West Side.

Chicago Fire Department crews responded around 10 p.m. to a fire on the second floor of the house at 2825 West Cullerton St., according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

There were initial reports of people trapped inside, but all made it out safely without injuries, Merritt said. The fire was extinguished by 10:45 p.m.