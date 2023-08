One person was critically injured after a fire broke out at a high-rise Friday night on Chicago's North Side.

The building is located at 421 W. Melrose St. in the Lake View neighborhood.

According to fire officials, the fire was burning on the 15th floor.

One person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.