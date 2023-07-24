Fire erupts at Hoffman Estates home

A home in Hoffman Estates caught on fire and caused $60,000 in damages Sunday night.

At about 10:10 p.m., the Hoffman Estates Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Nottingham Lane for a garage fire.

The residents of the home were able to evacuate, and the fire was put out within 15 minutes of the fire department arriving.

The fire did not spread beyond the garage, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

No residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.