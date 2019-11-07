Fire in Logan Square displaces 7

A fire in Logan Square Wednesday has left seven people without a home.

Crews were battling the blaze about 11:45 p.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of North Spaulding Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. The fire was struck out about half an hour later.

No injuries were reported, officials said. However, six adults and one child were displaced.

The Red Cross has been notified about the situation, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.