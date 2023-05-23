Fire in Oak Forest being investigated as arson

A structure fire that occurred in Oak Forest Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as arson, police said.

At about 12:29 p.m., Oak Forest Police and Oak Forest Fire responded to the 5100 block of Bellaire for a structure fire.

According to police, the fire is being investigated as arson.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Burnett at (708) 687-1376.