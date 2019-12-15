Fire in West Pullman kills elderly man, leaves his wife in critical condition

article

A 75-year-old retired railroad worker lost his life in an early morning fire Sunday in his West Pullman home.

Heural Glover was pronounced dead at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. His wife, Alfredda Glover, is in critical condition at Christ Medical Center.

When tragedy strikes this close to the holidays, loved ones left behind tend to feel an extra sense of loss. Family of the West Pullman couple, caught in that early morning fire, are in shock and desperate to find answers.

“I just don’t know what to do but to pray because he was a good guy. Him and his wife were very good,” said Jean Davis, victim’s goddaughter.

Jean Davis says her godfather’s death couldn’t have come at a worse time, with Christmas just 10 days away.

“It’s just unfortunate this happened to him, especially before Christmas because he loved Christmas,” said Davis.

Firefighters arrived at the home on the 400 block of West 127th Street around 4am, but Heural was already badly overcome by the smoke and flames.

“You know, he was a good guy. He was good to the community,” said Davis.

Davis says her godfather held bible study on Saturdays. Neighbors tell us the Glovers were well known on the block.

“I couldn’t even believe it. I’m like Mr. G? I just saw him yesterday. I’m like wow, that’s crazy, that’s sad,” said Shamaya Bobo, neighbor.

“You know anything you ask him for he will give it to you. I just don’t understand how this happened to them,” said Davis.

Firefighters say the home had no working smoke detectors. And in response, firefighters plan to go door to door in West Pullman tomorrow to hand out smoke detectors to those who need them.