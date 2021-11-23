Expand / Collapse search

'Fire Nagy' chants heard at Nagy's son's football game

Lake Forest
People have been yelling, 'Fire Nagy' at Bears games and even at Nagy's son's football game this past weekend.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - People have been yelling, "Fire Nagy" at Bears games and even at Nagy's son's football game this past weekend.

A clip was circulating from the game between Cary-Grove High School and Lake Forest.

"Everybody has their own opinions on what they do, I hear a lot of chants," said Nagy. "That's sports right now, you know what I mean. I think everybody just wants to see how people handle it, but I did not hear it at the game. I was locked in on trying to watch my son play," said Nagy.

Cary-Grove High School's principal released a lengthy statement apologizing, saying in part:

"I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by administration at the game." 