'Fire Nagy' chants heard at Nagy's son's football game

People have been yelling, "Fire Nagy" at Bears games and even at Nagy's son's football game this past weekend.

A clip was circulating from the game between Cary-Grove High School and Lake Forest.

"Everybody has their own opinions on what they do, I hear a lot of chants," said Nagy. "That's sports right now, you know what I mean. I think everybody just wants to see how people handle it, but I did not hear it at the game. I was locked in on trying to watch my son play," said Nagy.

Cary-Grove High School's principal released a lengthy statement apologizing, saying in part:

"I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and was immediately addressed by administration at the game."