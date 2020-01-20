Fire rips through church in Roseland, destroying food pantry

A firefighter was injured Monday while battling a blaze at church in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The fire broke out about 12:40 p.m. on the second floor of Beacon Light Ministries located at 11034 S. Michigan Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The building’s roof collapsed, and flames were extinguished about 1:10 p.m., officials said.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire Jan. 20, 2020, at 11034 S. Michigan Ave. | Chicago Fire Department

A firefighter was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good-to-fair condition with a “minor” laceration, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.