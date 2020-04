No one was injured Monday morning when a fire ripped through an Englewood home on the South Side.

Firefighters responded shortly before 5:45 a.m. to a fire in a two-story building in the 300 block of West 58th Street, according Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The fire was put out by 6:30 a.m., and five people were displaced, Merritt said.

The fire, which started in the rear of the home, is under investigation, he said.