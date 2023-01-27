A home in Chicago's south suburbs caught fire this morning in Phoenix.

The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland.

Firefighters started working on the fire around 6:30 a.m. while flames began shooting out both sides of the home.

It is unclear if the home was occupied. There is no additional information at this time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.