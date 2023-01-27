Expand / Collapse search

Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Holland
FOX 32 Chicago

Crews are battling a blaze that began Friday morning at a residence in Chicago's south suburbs.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - A home in Chicago's south suburbs caught fire this morning in Phoenix. 

The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland

Firefighters started working on the fire around 6:30 a.m. while flames began shooting out both sides of the home. 

It is unclear if the home was occupied. There is no additional information at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 