Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - A home in Chicago's south suburbs caught fire this morning in Phoenix.
The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland.
Firefighters started working on the fire around 6:30 a.m. while flames began shooting out both sides of the home.
It is unclear if the home was occupied. There is no additional information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.